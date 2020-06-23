Ntsiki Mazwai defends Zenande Mfenyana

Sometimes staying in your lane is the best decision, especially on social media. A fan who thought she was lending support to actress and mommy-to-be, Zenande Mfenyana, found herself on the receiving end of some heat. The drama started when Mfenyana, who’s been documenting her journey to motherhood, shared a photograph of herself and baby essential items as the proud mom announced that her delivery bag is packed and ready. While many were celebrating with the star, the actress started getting snide remarks about her pregnancy look. When a concerned fan rushed to her defence, all hell broke loose.

A fan slid into Mfenyana’s DMs, in an effort to comfort the new mom after she was mocked about how she looks, also relaying her own pregnancy story but it ended badly.

In a screenshot reposted on Twitter, the concerned fan wrote: "I know it has been hard with how people mocked you on how you look due to your pregnancy, but I need you to know that you are doing a beautiful job and once your baby arrives you will be back to normal.

The post continued: “My family always made fun of me for how I looked but never took offence at all because my family is that type with a huge sense of humour and even now I am pregnant with my second child and I am called amakhulu (biggie) and I will just laugh. But I love you and I pray for your safe delivery.”

The response that followed was unexpected, the former "Generations" star hit back and said: "I’m not you...I never said I’m not embracing my pregnancy. Just because you laugh about it, I don’t find any of it funny."

She continued: “Your message is not welcome at all. Please keep your opinion to yourself next time.

In her defence, the concerned fan replied and said: “ Not everyone is out to attack you Zenande, and this was coming from a good heart. You need to calm down.

To which Mfenyana replied: “Ts*k”

Twitter is divided about Mfenyana’s response to the concerned fan, while some say the lady had no business meddling in Mfenyane’s business, others insist the actress was rude.

ZENANDE was rude for absolutely no reason. Yes, the lady was projecting, but the response was uncalled for. If she doesn't want people commenting on her pregnancy , she should stop posting so much about it ke. — Yolanda 🇿🇦 (@_yoyoyoli) June 22, 2020

Zenande... she’s so Rude yoo🥺🥺 as for the “Tsek” — Seth  (@Seth_Amu) June 22, 2020

Zenande is just rude and arrogant with or without her pregnancy. Trust me ! The character she is acting of the Queen is similar to how she is in person 😒 What she did was uncalled for to someone trying to be nice to her😐 #ZenandeMustFall pic.twitter.com/qP2IvhNqGh — Chumisa Brown (@missiah146) June 23, 2020

She posted this and that lady was just empathizing with her! Coming from a good place her reply was unnecessary!#ZenandeMustFall pic.twitter.com/og9Cfe9Fml — NeliswaSharpay (@sharpay_za) June 23, 2020

But fans of the Mfenyana including Ntsiki Mazwai jumped into her defense when #ZenandeMustFall started topping the trend list.

Quick question.are you trolling a pregnant woman?



#ZenandeMustFall — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) June 23, 2020

#ZenandeMustFall I can't believe y'all are gathering here trolling a pregnant woman 😳😳.never thought I'd see this day — Patriot Kay.❤🇿🇦 (@PatKay1o1) June 23, 2020