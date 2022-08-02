Ntsiki Mazwai dragged for comments on sexuality: ‘Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman’

With all the recent shenanigans from Nota and Slik Talk, Ntsiki Mazwai has largely flown under the radar over the past few weeks. Never one to be left out of the conversation for too long, she’s back with a bang after comments she made about gay people on Twitter sent social media into a frenzy.

“Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman,” she tweeted, apropos to nothing. “You’re a gay man. That's that. Please stop trying to erase us. 🙏🏿.” Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman....



Youre a gay man...... That's that.



Please stop trying to erase us. 🙏🏿 — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) August 2, 2022 As that tweet started to gain traction, Mazwai added fuel to the fire by stating that gay men have held male privilege all their lives. “Gay men competing with women is part of toxic masculinity,” she tweeted. “Gay men have not experienced the same oppression as women in this world. They still held male privileges all their lives. We haven't.”

Gay men competing with women is part of toxic masculinity..... — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) August 2, 2022 As these tweets continued to cause an uproar, she then started promoting her upcoming event. “Imagine a room filled with high power females,” she said, unashamedly. “The love and laughter. Make your bookings. Limited tickets.” She then concluded by saying: “A humble reminder that I am a vehicle for learning and opening up conversations. Homophobia is not welcome. Hate speech is not welcome. Thank you 🙏🏿🙏🏿”

