Ntsiki Mazwai goes topless at the beach in Durban

Musician, poet and human rights activist Ntsiki Mazwai enjoyed splashing around topless at the Suncoast beach, in Durban, this past weekend. Ntsiki took to Instagram to post a PG version of her in a canary yellow bikini with the caption: “A TIME TO SHINE🌞.”

Story continues below Advertisement

A comment thread on Ntsiki Mazwai’s Instagram picture. This is not the first time Mazwai has showed off her assets. In 2019, she had tongues wagging when shared a snap of her breasts that had social media users divided. At the time she captioned the picture: “Claim your male privilege ... Live your life babe”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Social media users criticised her as she had once dragged controversial entertainer and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu for getting naked, but soon followed in Wabantu’s footsteps. She said, at the time, that she was hiking when she removed her top and claimed it was a liberating feeling. While Mazwai is commonly known to trend for the wrong reasons and most of the time receives backlash from social media users, this time they embraced Mazwai and had some pretty positive things to say about her topless picture.

Story continues below Advertisement

One user, @rose_themba commented: “You are the highest level of free🤞, you comfortable anyhow with you and your well being, I Salute you woman damn, if that Michael Jackson you rock my world song was a person, that is sure you in all levels.” You are the highest level of free🤞, you comfortable anyhow with you and your well being, I Salute you woman damn, if that Michael Jackson you rock my world song was a person, that is sure you in all levels — ThembaRose (@rose_themba) July 2, 2022 @shange_thobe wrote: “Everything about you is real!!! Thank you for being real, you have no idea how influential you're!!!” Everything about you is real!!! Thank you for being real, you have no idea how influential you're!!! — Unfolding🇿🇦 (@shange_thobe) July 2, 2022 @Klaas873 said: “Mina like I say nothing more beautiful than a women who is comfortable in her own skin and all natural.”

Story continues below Advertisement