Ntsiki Mazwai hits back after ‘humiliating’ Trending SA interview

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has fired back at the presenters and producers of SABC 3 talk show, “Trending SA”. This comes after an interview this week in which she felt she was attacked by the show’s presenters.

Viewers of the show, which recently went through a rebranding that saw MaBlerh, Elma Smit and Refiloe Mpakanyane replace Pabi Moloi, Kuli Roberts, Nina Hastie and Musa Mthombeni as presenters, agreed with Ntsiki.

Many viewers tweeted their frustrations about what they labelled an attack on the star when the show’s presenters took her to task on whether she was a Twitter troll. They also went into the Twitter archives and dug up tweets about Ntsiki which viewers said were nasty and unnecessary.

After the interview, Ntsiki took to Twitter to express how she regretted agreeing to do the interview.

“I can't believe this TV interview put me in such a horrible space on my birthday week…. Like Wow. You guys just want me to be miserable nje. It's amazing. SA media is amazing. To call me all the way there just to try break my spirit”, she tweeted.