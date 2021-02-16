Ntsiki Mazwai hits back at tweep comparing her with Mihlali Ndamase

Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai has hit back at a Twitter user who used her to degrade other women. On Sunday, local YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase set the internet on fire with her Valentine’s Day photoshoot. The beauty and lifestyle influencer shared sexy snaps of herself in seductive red lingerie. In the photographs, the popular content creator showcased different sultry looks, which gave tweeps heart palpitations. Ndamase also sported fiery red hair to complete the Valentine’s Day look.

No angel, but she got a halo.



Happy Valentine’s Day 🥀 pic.twitter.com/K3feWaUSEi — Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) February 14, 2021

As Mzansi was praising Ndamase for slaying the shoot, Twitter user @dumisane_ decided to take a jab at the poet and said: “Mihlali makes everyone else look like Ntsiki Mazwai.”

Mihlali makes everyone else look like Ntsiki Mazwai — Marcus Jr. 🦁 (@dumisane_) February 14, 2021

The post elicited various responses with some agreeing with him while others took offence to his statement.

“You had the whole day to delete this very stupid tweet,” said @lihlendlovu__.

You had the whole day to delete this very stupid tweet. https://t.co/yBhxPMTVa3 — girl before a mirror. (@lihlendlovu__) February 15, 2021

“I see u've touched a nerve chief you should also add a disclaimer at the end and say any South African woman who is not as beautiful as Ayanda Thabethe or Mihlali does not have a right to call us SA men ugly because we are all the same,” commented @CirocDavid.

I see u've touched a nerve chief😂😂😂 you should also add a disclaimer at the end and say any South African woman who is not as beautiful as Ayanda Thabethe or Mihlali does not have a right to call us SA men ugly because we are all the same.🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/yoskLVOlJL — Aah!! Jola 🇿🇦 (@CirocDavid) February 15, 2021

“The constant bashing of Ntsiki's looks has never been okay with me, a dark skinned woman compared with a light skinned woman to bring her down?

“Not only are people attacking Ntsiki's but Mihlali too because misogyny is nonlinear,” said @Mlungisi_prince.

The constant bashing of Ntsiki's looks has never been okay with me, a dark skinned woman compared with a light skinned woman to bring her down?

Not only are people attacking Ntsiki's but Mihlali too because misogyny is nonlinear. https://t.co/HYWM62UGfT — IG: Mlungisi_prince (@Mlungisi_prince) February 16, 2021

“they can call the entire south african male population ugly but they can’t take this worst part? no one said ntsiki is ugly, that’s how they chose to interpret it...” commented @ItsSaucerBitch.

they can call the entire south african male population ugly but they can't take this😭😭😭worst part? no one said ntsiki is ugly, that's how they chose to interpret it... https://t.co/PGHQCLxWcM — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏 ⓈⓏⓃ (@ItsSaucerBitch) February 16, 2021

“Its the fact that you are not even embarrassed at this level of reasoning.

“Im telling you we are cursed with men jrrr,” said @Z_Mahatle.

Its the fact that you are not even embarrassed at this level of reasoning.



Im telling you we are cursed with men jrrr. https://t.co/knP0nQJTje — Orange Juice (@Z_Mahatle) February 16, 2021

On Monday, Mazwai responded to the post and commented: “Here is what I wish for you to understand.....

“When I too wear facebeats, weaves and costumes I will be exactly the same as your fake beauties. Infact you will be stunned at how photogenic I am.

“But there is absolutely NOTHING they can do to have a mind like mine.”

Here is what I wish for you to understand.....

When I too wear facebeats, weaves and costumes I will be exactly the same as your fake beauties. Infact you will be stunned at how photogenic I am.



But there is absolutely NOTHING they can do to have a mind like mine. 😂😂😂😂 — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 15, 2021

She followed this up by defending her initial tweet and said: It’s all fun and games when you’re ridiculing me but when I bring up my strengths.... I’m looking down on people??? I see“