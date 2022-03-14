Ntsiki Mazwai loses court battle against Euphonik

Local music producer Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, has won his court battle against musician, poet, and human rights activist Ntsiki Mazwai at the Johannesburg High Court. In recent court proceedings, Judge Fisher ordered Mazwai to pay damages with costs to Euphonik for making defamatory comments on social media about him.

The original tweet urged certain DJs to not perform with Euphonik to “show every survivor of gender-based violence” (GBV) their “respect and support”. The tweet included the hashtag “#muteeuphonik”. Mazwai also posted: “If you wanna see the other rapists watch who is rallying behind other rapists …When DJs put each other on line-ups its like an invitation to rape the groupies party …”. In March 2021 she tweeted: “There is now an event on Sunday with a known rapist and a known domestic abuser on the line-up. And you will rally and clap hands like a bunch of monkeys who can’t tell right from wrong. A gig with predators and violent men in the line-up. Nice.”

In the judgment, Judge Fisher said that anyone who has a substantial social media presence is required to be responsible when posting in public. He said statements made on the platform should also be based on and founded in “truth and fact”. “The respondent is no stranger to this type of litigation. She has already been restrained from making similar public statements which pertain to another DJ,” said Fisher – making reference to the case she lost to DJ Fresh.

He said the platforms for social activism in the realm of GBV must not be abused. “The irresponsible use of such platforms inures to the detriment of this important movement for change and does not assist. In the circumstances, the respondent is directed to pay the costs of the application on the scale as between attorney and client,” said Judg Fisher. On receiving the judgment, Mazwai took to Twitter where she wrote: “I finished paying the one DJ’s R200 000 this week🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🏿❤️now the other DJ … I'm starting to party … Because I f****** deserve it”.

