Ntsiki Mazwai ordered to stop speaking about DJ Fresh again after rapist post

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai to stop making any further statements regarding media personality DJ Fresh after she called him a rapist on social media. DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, took Ntsiki to court and demanded she take down her post on Facebook, arguing that she had no evidence to back up her claim. The court has now ruled in his favour, also ordering Ntsiki against making defamatory statements against him. Last month Mazwai wrote “I’m on Facebook and there is a thread exposing celebrity rapists… I’m posting all. I’m starting with the allegation against DJ Fresh. because famous men abuse their power.” [sic]. Fresh then approached the court, seeking to force Ntsiki to retract her statement.

According to EWN, on Tuesday, Judge Brian Spilg ordered that Ntsiki stop infringing on Fresh’s dignity, freedom and security, as well as the right to privacy as guaranteed in the Constitution.

Her lawyer had argued that she did not cause any reputational harm to the media personality because she was not the original author of the Facebook post.

He said she had used her position as a gender activist and was merely showing support for victims of abuse. But Spilg disagreed, saying Nstiki infringed on Fresh’s rights and privacy by singling him out.

The court also ordered that Ntsiki make no further comment on the matter. Meanwhile, judgment on the cost order is expected to be heard this week.

Last week Ntsiki tweeted that she was not allowed to speak on “any gender-based violence or rape topics” via a tweet but later deleted it.