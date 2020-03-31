EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba and Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Ntsiki Mazwai questions Matheba's 'champagne darling' influence

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 5h ago

Ntsiki Mazwai seems to have taken aim at Bonang Matheba again. 

This comes after the controversial poet took to Twitter on Tuesday and questioned whether or not Bonang's famous "champagne darling" catch-phrase was a good influence on society. 

Bonang Matheba loves her champagne – so much so that she created her own MCC. She also coined the term "champagne darling" on her reality show, Being Bonang and it fast became something her fans used when drinking bubbly.   

In her tweet, Mzwai said that since the sale and transportation of alcohol was banned because of the 21-day lockdown, violence had decreased. Although this statement was not supported by figures, she took aim at Matheba.

"Guys since alcohol was banned SAP says violence has gone down, hospitals say there are no serious stabbings, less car accidents, less domestic violence........ You sure Champagne Darling is a good influence on our community or is it capitalist poison? Question"
Many replied, saying alcohol was bad, but many also called her out for using the term "champagne darling".
