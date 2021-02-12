Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Euphonik & DJ Fresh’s dismissal

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to news that Euphonik and DJ Fresh have been fired from 947 following rape accusations levelled against them. The duo, whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi, face a rape charge after a woman accused them of raping and drugging her, along with three other women, 10 years ago. Gauteng police confirmed a rape case was opened against them at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. Primedia said they had taken a decision to terminate the their contracts in the best interest of their business. Geraint Crwys-Williams, the interim chief executive of Primedia Broadcasting, said: “This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. “Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders.”

Following the news, Mazwai, who is vocal about gender-based violence and often engages with her social media followers about rape, took to Twitter to share her views.

“Kanene Euphonik popularized and normalized calling me dirty.....Kanene we remember Bonang. Kanene”, she wrote.

The musician did not mention DJ Fresh by name because in July last year, the High Court in Johannesburg ordered her to stop making any statements regarding him after she called him a rapist on social media.

DJ Fresh took Ntsiki to court and demanded she takes down her post on Facebook, arguing that she had no evidence to back up her claim.