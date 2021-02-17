Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to NPA’s decision in DJ Fresh, Euphonik rape case

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to news that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not be prosecuting DJ duo Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi. The star took to Twitter to express her views on the news and how she felt. She also engaged in debates on a number of her views on rape. A woman accused the DJ duo of drugging and raping her and three other women at a party in Johannesburg in 2011. The complainant laid a charge at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the NPA, confirmed to IOL Entertainment there were no prospects of “a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient”. “With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken.”

While Ntsiki did not mention any names, it was clear who her tweets were about.

“Rapists are celebrating today …” she wrote.

Rapists are celebrating today..... — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021

The gender-based violence activist also retweeted a picture which said: “I believe Ms Madikizela”.

She then went on to say that the justice system favours those accused of rape. “The South African justice system works in favour of rapists … every time,” she said.

The south African justice system works on favor of rapists..... Every time — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021

The police are DISGUSTING at handling rape https://t.co/sT4RHWqqgs — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021

Nobody was falsely accused here..... — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021

She also tweeted about what it was like not being allowed to mention the names of some people on social media. This is because in July last year, the High Court in Johannesburg ordered her to stop making any statements regarding DJ Fresh after she called him a rapist on social media.

Imagine someone taking away your human right to speak...... To express yourself.



Might as well be in jail. — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021

Rememebr when Lerato Moloi slept in jail for exposing her rapist??? Now she is gagged and must suffer alone in silence.... Because we don't feel her pain. — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021

DJ Fresh took Ntsiki to court and demanded she take down her post on Facebook, arguing that she had no evidence to back up her claim.

Actresses Rosie Motene and Masasa Mbangeni also tweeted pictures saying they believed the woman who accused the DJs.