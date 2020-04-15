Ntsiki Mazwai receives rape threat after 'small penis' post

Controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai, who doesn’t mince her words especially on social media, revealed to her fans that she received a rape threat. In her recent post, Mazwai tweeted about South African men having small penises. Taking Twitter, she wrote: "I find that South African men are generally small sized penis men....”

While others found humour in the tweet and started commenting that Mazwai must speak for herself because their “South African men are gifted”, it’s clear the comment didn’t sit well with others.

Mazwai revealed on Monday that she has received a rape threat.

Taking to social media, she posted a screenshot of a text message with a rape threat.

Fans of the poet rallied behind her condemning the message and urging Mazwai to take legal actions against person who wrote the threatening message.

"Rape threats? This is low and now you get to see why they rape. This is the gender that’s always discussing women’s vaginas calling them pools. Stay strong," commented Twitter user @ReboneLefutswe.

Another user @Blaquedoug added: "Is there no provision within law to have these kinda people arrested, law experts please help. Surely something can be done here, it can’t be taken as an empty threat."

"Press charges Ntsiki... Don't let this one slide," wrote @callme_naomie.