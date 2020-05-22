Ntsiki Mazwai reveals how she once shared her friend's husband

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has revealed that she once had a dalliance with her friend's husband.

This comes after the poet had an open discussion with her followers on social media.

In a video she posted on Twitter, Ntsiki initially started off by asking married men to stop hitting on her but quickly said that it would only be okay if their wives knew and allowed it.

"Can I just ask married men to stop hitting on me? I have a very big ego and it doesn't allow for me to take somebody's leftovers, so, please. And I mean we have had this conversation before unless your wife agrees and I have a relationship with her and I am like 'girl are you okay can I borrow your penis?'", she said.

She went on to reveal that that has happened before.