Ntsiki Mazwai ruffles feathers with her comments on light-skinned men

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has ruffled feathers on social media for her comments about not finding "yellow-bone men attractive". Known for not mincing her words, the star often speaks her mind on her social media platforms so her latest comments come as no surprise to some. This week, the star took to Twitter in a mini-rant about how she felt about "yellow-bone" or men with light skin. “I don't find yellow men attractive,” Ntsiki said. I don't find yellow men attractive — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) January 5, 2021 The star made it perfectly clear she wouldn't have certain kinds of relations with men who are light-skinned.

“Yellow men look like they can't tap”, she wrote.

Yellow men look like they can't tap 😂😂 — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) January 5, 2021

Ntsiki's comments did not go unnoticed on the TL and of course, they landed her in hot water, especially with the men she was criticising.

Many men came to their defence with clap backs and spicy replies.

Some users found her comments divisive, prompting a discussion on colourism.

“How have we normalised the discrimination and segmentation of ourselves?

“There's always a category that makes a black person less: Race, tribalism, gender, skin tone, body size, hair preference, how we speak English or our mother tongue,” wrote one tweep.

See how people responded below:

How have we normalized the discrimination & segmentation of ourselves.There`s always a category that makes a black person less.Race,tribalism,gender,skin tone, body size,hair preference,how we speak English or our mother tongue. — Shut Up Steenhuisen (@Minanje) January 5, 2021

It’s okay,you’re not our type anyway😊 — MrSinglesBraai (@NoNonsensePule) January 5, 2021

But u're a bit yellow urself. What's with colourism? I don't give a damn what shade of black a lady is personally.Whether she is as black as the Ace of Spades or Albino, I tap that. — Kg (@K_tothe_G) January 5, 2021

It's okay, We're out of your League Anyway pic.twitter.com/eDr3aOeLfe — 💯% Pure Xhosa (@Mr_Sivile) January 5, 2021

We don't find you attractive even lookable for that matter pic.twitter.com/5hOqSjZYSN — Lvngani 🇿🇦🇧🇳 (@Muslim_Pulisic) January 5, 2021

In September last year, Ntsiki called South African men perverts.

The star posted a video on social media where she launched the attack after she went through the comments from a tweet of hers where she told her followers a married man asked if he could give her a massage.

The comments prompted her to record a video and give her thoughts.

“I am going through all the comments from my tweet about a married man asking to massage me and I’m seeing that the problem is actually black South African men”, she started off by saying.

She went on to say that when men see a woman, they see a sexual object.

“There is something wrong with you guys.

“When you see a woman, you see a sexual object, that makes you a pervert and a pervert is not something positive.

“We are uncomfortable with you and your unwanted advances on us.”

Ntsiki said women were also uncomfortable with the catcalling, whistling and sexual innuendos in the workspace and wherever women were.