Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the debate over the decision to cast KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming docu-series. This week BET Africa confirmed that the role of Lebo in the docu-series will be played by KB and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi, who is the daughter of Somizi Mhlongo, will play the younger version of Lebo, while KB will play the star as an adult.

Following the announcement, many social media users were happy about the casting but many were not. One of those being Mazwai.

She took to her Twitter account to say that KB does not have "the Lebo Mathosa energy".