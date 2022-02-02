Ntsiki Mazwai says MacG 'should read between the lines' after her R70k appearance request

Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai spoke out against “Podcast and Chill with MacG” after they mentioned how much money she asked for to appear on the show. Last week, the popular South African podcast discussed the backlash MacG received for his interview with Ari Lennox.

In the video, MacG asked Ari what inspired one of her earlier singles, “Pop” and said: “And where are we at right now, is someone f****** you good right now?”. A visibly shocked Ari leaned into the camera and shouted: “Oh my God … whoa there!” After this, Ari, in a now-deleted Twitter post, said that she was never doing interviews again.

While Ntiski didn’t like Ari’s tweet, calling the people attacking her online “misogynistic peasants” the poet did agree that MacG’s approach was inappropriate. “Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power ... MacG is still a crap human being for how he treats women. Ayijiki,” she said. In this week’s episode, MacG, Sol Phenduka, and the Ghost Lady were discussing a variety of topics, including Bonang Matheba winning her defamation court case against Rea Gopane.

While talking about people requesting payment to appear on the podcast, MacG mentioned that Ntsiki wanted R70 000 to appear on the show to discuss the drama with the “Pressure” singer, even though the poet had previously appeared on “Podcast and Chill” for free. Responding to this, Ntsiki took to Twitter and said: “Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip monger say about me..... I don't really care.” Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip monger say about me..... I don't really care. ❤️🙏🏿 — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) February 1, 2022 She continued: “This thing is simple.... If I don't want to be accessible to you, I don't want to.... And I will creates hoops for you to jump thru.