Ntsiki Mazwai says Moshe Ndiki is being ‘protected’ by Metro FM following alleged body-shaming comments over the weekend.
Taking to her Twitter page, the local poet shared an email she received from Metro FM station manager Anthony “Tony” Soglo after she laid a complaint regarding comments Ndiki made on Mo Flava's breakfast radio show regarding semi-nude photographs she posted online.
In the letter Soglo said that he had had a meeting about the comments Ndiki made and asked him to apologise to her in statement and on-air.