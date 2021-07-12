Ntsiki Mazwai says that 'Zuma is nothing compared' to 'white corruption'

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai has waded into the divisive debate around the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Taking to social media on Monday, Ntsiki shared a blog post in which she argues for Zuma’s release, from a 15 month jail term for defying the Constitutional Court

In the post, she shared that the, “decision of the constitutional court [is] rip[pping] our country to shreds.” She said that while she didn’t watch the State Capture Commission regularly, she did tune in on the day, “Judge Zondo said something along the lines of the commission not being compulsory but comrades are encouraged to come.“ Mazwai said she didn’t understand why Zuma was arrested for being in contempt of court after what was stated by Judge Zondo.

She also raised questions regarding the South African constitution and the judicial system, stating that the constitutional court’s “approach was misguided“ and that it needed to ”release the old man and let him speak to his people.“ Read the full blog post here. Mazwai also shared on Twitter a view that the alleged corruption by Zuma was nothing in comparison to what some of the wealthy white business people in the country were doing.

She said: “If you had to lift the lid on white corruption, you would be disgusted..... Zuma is nothing compared to the real economic crimes happening DAILY.” If you had to lift the lid on white corruption, you would be disgusted..... Zuma is nothing compared to the real economic crimes happening DAILY. — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) July 12, 2021 Tweeps also weighed in on her statement and shared their thoughts. I hate these comparisons https://t.co/V7xOExsefh — Michaela (@Me_Chaela) July 12, 2021 All corrupt people, black and white… should go to jail. No commissions or inquests please… just JAIL! https://t.co/6SNvmLLHRB — ‘ (@TshepoL_) July 12, 2021 Yall are dizzy with this narrative ZUMA HAD THE POWER TO ARREST THOSE People he didn't give a fuck about arresting them, now he must be freed because he failed WTF?? if he failed as president that's his fault we can't arrest Apartheid criminals he gave leniency. https://t.co/OS2B8j1lVc — *houseofHO* (@redSinah) July 12, 2021