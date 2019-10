Ntsiki Mazwai says Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang









Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram Ntsiki Mazwai fired shots at Bonang Matheba yet again and dragged Zodwa Wabantu into it. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the controversial poet claimed that since Zodwa became famous, the vosho queen has become a bigger force than Bonang. Mazwai further added that if you take away Bonang's collaborations with Woolworths that there would be nothing left.

It's gonna hurt you when I tell you that Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang because when you take Woolworths away from Bonang what do you have??? No deal you can take away from Zodwa.....she will continue — #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 24, 2019

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Afrotainment star said while she is flattered to be compared to the Queen B she didn't like that she was used to take shots at Bonang.

“We are women. We shouldn't be compared to each other. It is not about Bonang or me. We don't have to fight in the industry, it doesn't help us grow. She is using me to fight her battles. It feels like we are just puppets to her. Why should we be compared? Why should we fight?”

Following this Bonang posted: "Keep this energy when you see me. @ntsikimazwai"

Keep this energy when you see me. @ntsikimazwai — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 25, 2019

Last week Ntsiki also came for the former "Being Bonang" star when she tweeted: "I once asked....does Bonang OWN the distraction line and house of BNG or is it her name Woolworths is using?"

Followed by her also saying "So basically there are no black products at Woolworths and Bonang is being used as a smokescreen?"