Ntsiki Mazwai slams Jub Jub’s family for using her name in their official statement

Controversial poet, Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's family for making reference to her in an official statement that they’ve released. This comes after Moja Love suspended the popular Uyajola 99 host following media personality Amanda du-Pont's allegation that Jub Jub raped her while they were in a two-year relationship a few years ago. That was followed by three similar allegations against the rapper.

In a statement shared with IOL, family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo said they planned to lay criminal charges against Amanda du Pont, media personality Maschaba Khumalo, Bonoluhle Nkala, and Refilwe Khumalo. The statement said that the claims made against Jub Jub, "have damaged his reputation and infringed his rights to privacy and dignity", and dismissed the claims as untrue. In the statement, they made reference to a case that involved DJ Fresh and Ntsiki. Last year DJ Fresh took Ntsiki to court over claims she made about him on Twitter.

It related Ntsiki’s posts on her social media platforms accusing DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, of being a rapist. Responding to Jub Jub’s family’s statement, Ntsiki said the two cases were totally unrelated. “I would like to correct something. I lost my case because I posted about an alleged victim and she did not come forward to verify the story. It is not the same as Amanda, Masechaba and the other ladies who are the originators of their posts and stories.

“I feel it disingenuous to use my case to intimidate these women from telling their story.” Ntsiki also pointed out that the statement erroneously stated the judge presiding over her case had ordered her to pay R500 000. “My elders, I have been ordered by the court not to speak defamatory about my complainant, and as you correctly stated I lost.