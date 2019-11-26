Ntsiki Mazwai slams Moja Love after departure from channel









Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

No matter how long or short, a stint on national television is usually beneficial to one's career, not for Ntsiki Mazwai though. Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has come out and said that her stint as a presenter on Moja Love did nothing for her.

Mazwai joined the channel's daily talk show, "Show Me Love" earlier this year in its new season.





Her confession on Twitter all started when she tweeted that JJ Tabane should interview Bonang Matheba about current affairs.

Can't JJ Tabane interview Bonang and ask her serious questions about current affairs please??? 🙊🙊🙊🙊😂😂😂😂😂😂 — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 19, 2019

She failed at Moja Love and then came to Twitter frustrated and started pointing fingers at other kids trying to correct how they're living even though they living right. Nywe nywe look at her she's wearing a weave, nywe nywe their minds are colonised. pic.twitter.com/JYMbYiUkMF — Clement (@thatGuyClement) November 19, 2019

Actually moja love did nothing for me to be honest. And it used to stress my audience that I wasn't free to speak. The minute I stopped at moja love suddenly everybody was paying attention to me and making me trend every 3 days. Let's be honest. https://t.co/0ganNqeZEp — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 19, 2019





Furthermore, she accused Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa of promoting Afrophobia and said he was "disgusting" and "poor" at his job.

A Twitter user replied to her saying, "She failed at Moja Love and then came to Twitter frustrated and started pointing fingers at other kids trying to correct how they're living even though they living right."Mazwai then hit back at the user, saying "Actually Moja Love did nothing for me to be honest. And it used to stress my audience that I wasn't free to speak".Last week she also weighed in on the Burna Boy saga regarding the cancellation of the "Africans Unite" and said that AKA mostly likes to settle "personal score" with his comment, and was "probably envious of the gig".