Ntsiki Mazwai slams Moja Love after departure from channel
A Twitter user replied to her saying, "She failed at Moja Love and then came to Twitter frustrated and started pointing fingers at other kids trying to correct how they're living even though they living right."
Can't JJ Tabane interview Bonang and ask her serious questions about current affairs please??? 🙊🙊🙊🙊😂😂😂😂😂😂— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 19, 2019
Mazwai then hit back at the user, saying "Actually Moja Love did nothing for me to be honest. And it used to stress my audience that I wasn't free to speak".
She failed at Moja Love and then came to Twitter frustrated and started pointing fingers at other kids trying to correct how they're living even though they living right. Nywe nywe look at her she's wearing a weave, nywe nywe their minds are colonised. pic.twitter.com/JYMbYiUkMF— Clement (@thatGuyClement) November 19, 2019
Last week she also weighed in on the Burna Boy saga regarding the cancellation of the "Africans Unite" and said that AKA mostly likes to settle "personal score" with his comment, and was "probably envious of the gig".
Actually moja love did nothing for me to be honest. And it used to stress my audience that I wasn't free to speak. The minute I stopped at moja love suddenly everybody was paying attention to me and making me trend every 3 days. Let's be honest. https://t.co/0ganNqeZEp— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 19, 2019