Ntsiki Mazwai slams new TV show 'Izangoma Zodumo'

Local poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai wants the new Mzansi Magic’s reality show “Izangoma Zodumo” banned and labelled black people “damaged and embarrassing” for producing it. Taking to social media on Thursday, Mazwai expressed her rage and disappointment at the show’s producers for creating content that “discriminates our African tradition and traditional healing”. In a two-minute video clip posted on her Twitter account, she labelled black people as “damaged and embarrassing” for ridiculing African spirituality. She said: “I want to point out to black people that Christians and whites have never made a mockery of their spirituality, the Jews have never made a mockery of their spirituality …so black people are you that damaged that it has reached a point where you make a mockery of your ancestors and African spirituality live on TV?” She continued: “How much do you hate yourselves, for you to look down on yourselves and let the entire world look down on you.”

Blacks hate themselves so much...... Wow pic.twitter.com/7hiqV05Jnb — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2020

The star bashed the show for what she said was its utter disrespect of traditional healing or ancestral calling practices.

“You don’t even the brilliance or foresight to teach what African spirituality is, instead you go drag yourselves on the floor like freaking idiots and you think everybody must clap for you after you have undermined your own spirituality,” she said.

She added: “I want to find out who the producers of the show are and we must name and shame so that they may never think of creating content that embarrasses us like this … I’m so ashamed and so embarrassed of being black this morning because black (people) hate themselves so much that they would embarrass themselves and ridicule their spirituality.”

The “Urongo” star urged South Africans to join her signing a petition to stop the airing of the show.

“Mzansi Magic: Stop a reality show that discriminates our African tradition and traditional healing. – Sign the Petition! http://chng.it/tbHjsXrB via @Change,” wrote Mazwai.

Mzansi magic: Stop a reality show that discriminates our African tradition and the traditional healing. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a5Ya85b6U3 via @Change — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2020

Many South African agree with Mazwai. Below are some of their reactions on Twitter.

Ntsiki is absolutely right ,Normalize reporting TV shows that are distractions to the black culture,people watch from all over and associate us with mediocre..Black child Ithate pic.twitter.com/cDOjVrwB4X — izwelakhe🌏 (@ross_rori) October 8, 2020

We just had heritage month but afterwards we seeing ppl who are so disrespectful towards beliefs one's has, it's sad nd embarrassing how our black nation looks upon traditions, beliefs nd ancient ways of doing things..I agree with you on this one, the producers needs to be shamed — Mama Rea (@Mama_wa_Rea) October 8, 2020

Well spoken Mamiya... Share the details of the producers the show must actually be taken off air. I don't have Dstv but also heard about this show. Let's protect our tradition. — QueenIndigoChild👑![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@nanoza23) October 8, 2020

I watched the show for the first time last night and changed within 10 minutes. Couldn't get why people were showing this. This with Uyajola 9/9. and that stupid marriage show, are degrading who we are as a people. Let's get them removed. — LizSets (@SetshogoeLiz) October 8, 2020

“Izangoma Zodumo” follows the lives of two traditional healers Prudence “Ngwe” Magagula and Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo.

The show gives viewers a fly-on-the-wall view of the lives of the two women, who are both gobelas – traditional healers and initiators.

“Izangoma Zodumo” airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, Wednesdays at 8pm.