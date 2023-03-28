Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘Stop comparing me to Nota’

Ntsiki Mazwai came out guns blazing as she asked followers to stop comparing her to the controversial Twitter troll, Nota Baloyi. The poet made a short video clip and posted it to Instagram with the caption: “I have contributed too much of my time and energy in awakening the black child… pls stop comparing me to a lunatic who is going thru a depression 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 I ask humbly.”

She said: "Please stop comparing me to Nota, I know that my strengths and strong opinions frustrate you but what Nota is doing is abusive, you can't abuse a family that's grieving. "We saw him abuse his wife online, we see that his not well, his (sic) even skinny and falling apart. "We can see that his (sic) not well so please stop comparing me to Nota, I don't like it.

“I know I challenge your ideologies and my pan-Africanist views on weaves have upset you but I’m nothing like Nota. “He has zero emotional intelligence, he is a child, please stop insulting me guys I don’t like it.” Baloyi challenged the justice system in finding the perpetrators behind the AKA murder. In a string of threads, he shared his opinion on the investigations around the pending case.