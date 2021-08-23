Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at Bonang Matheba, calls her a ‘marketing gimmick’

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at Bonang Matheba, again. Ntsiki is known for expressing her opinions on absolutely everything and even though she has ended up in court over some of utterances, there seems to be no stopping her.

This week she again opted to ruffle feathers when she took aim at media personality Bonang Matheba, dubbing her a marketing gimmick. Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki suggests that Bonang did not own her liquor brand, House of BNG, and was just used as a marketing tool. “Believing Bonang owned the wine was like believing she owned Revlon. She is just the marketing gimmick to sell these products. Not the owner”, she tweeted.

........ She is just the marketing gimmick to sell these products. Not the owner. — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) August 23, 2021 This is not the first time Ntsiki has thrown shade at claims that Bonang owns the sparkling wine brand. In October last year, after Bonang released the extension to her House BNG brand with her canned sparkling wine, House of BNG Nectar, Ntsiki insinuated that she was Mmusi Maimane to Woolworths’ Helen Zille. She added: “In real life people with money have more power than celebs. In real life people with money pay celebs.”