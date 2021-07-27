Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at Julius Malema, says he isn’t a leader

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai came out guns blazing this past weekend, when she took aim at EFF leader Julius Malema. Not one to ever mince her words, Ntsiki, who has shared her thoughts on the EFF before, said that Malema, who leads the party, should not be called a leader.

This, after she said that she believed that during the coronavirus lockdown, which started in March 2020, Malema has shown he doesn’t deserve the title of leader and that, while he had a big bark, he falls short on acting on his promises. “Lockdown showed us Malema is not a leader, just someone who talks loudly,” she tweeted. Lockdown showed us that Malema is not a leader just someone who talks loudly...... — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) July 25, 2021 She also said the EFF has lost the members of the party who made it special, comparing the party to an aged pageant queen, which she believes is “sad”.

“Shame. This party has lost all the people who made it special. Now it's like a past beauty queen. Walking confidently with wrinkles, while people laugh. So sad,” she wrote. Shame... This party has lost all the people that made it special. Now it's like a past beauty queen. Walking confident with wrinkles while people laugh.

So sad. — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) July 25, 2021 In March this year, Ntsiki hit back at claims that she once wanted to “impose” herself as EFF women’s league president, claiming no woman in the party has as much influence as her. This, after a Twitter user dug up her old tweets about the party.

“It all started here, when Ntsiki Mazwai wanted to impose herself as an EFF women’s league head,” captioned the tweep. Ntsiki hit back, saying she remains a star “with or without the EFF”. “You’re still hurting. You can still feel my power, as no woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I was not made by my position in the EFF. I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.