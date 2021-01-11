Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at Trevor Noah and his R420m mansion

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai got on the wrong side of social media users again this week when she made comments on Trevor Noah. The poet, who is known for not mincing her words and often gets tongues wagging, did exactly what she is known for when she took aim at the comedian over the purchase of his new mansion. Noah dropped a whopping R420-million on the new house, which is in the exclusive Los Angeles suburb of Bel-Air, where his neighbours will include Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Jay Z and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. His new home features an eye-catching boxy white design with copious windows for plenty of natural light. The mansion features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and luxuries include an infinity pool, a screening room, a spa and steam room and a rooftop area for entertaining.

The sale was made by luxury real estate agency Hilton&Hyland, who described the property as “epitomising the LA lifestyle of indoor and outdoor living with city and ocean views”.

Responding to a tweet that announced the news of Noah’s purchase, Mazwai said she feared living in a big house, she asked if the level of wealth the comedian had was attainable by black people and then asked what the comedian represented.

“My fear is affording a beautiful big house but being alone and no big family to share the space with.... It's a real fear”, she tweeted.

Mazwai went on to write: “Is this level of wealth attainable for black people or have they chosen one of us as the golden kid to aspire to? Given them a platform and wealth and said.... HERE BE INSPIRED, IT'S POSSIBLE BLACK CHILD? Im just asking”.

