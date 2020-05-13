EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Ntsiki Mazwai urges tweeps to stop 'bullying' Anele Mdoda

Local poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai found herself in the crossfire as she attempted to defend radio and television presenter, Anele Mdoda on Wednesday.

Taking to her Twitter page amid the Kelly Rowland vs Anele Mdoda social media storm, Mazwai shared a bikini image of herself, encouraging other ladies to share their images, also urging peeps to stop "bullying" Mdoda. 

She said:” No man.... We can't all be skinny! You already disciplined Anele now you're bullying her!!!! All the thick girls take out your bikini pics...Habashwe!(let's do it)”

However, tweeps started slamming Mazwai by body shaming her, while others labelled her an attention seeker.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

This comes after Mdoda had defended her statement that she made in October, that Rowland doesn't look great without make-up.

This is proof that Twitter never forgets. 

Each time Kelly Rowland starts to trend, Anele follows suits. Kelly started blowing the trend list on Wednesday, after she posted a snap of herself in a sexy two-piece lingerie, with a caption, “It’s not a thirst trap.......I’m just gonna leave this here. #39”.

As predicted, Mdoda topped the trends list, hitting back at trolls, after she tweeted: “Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off twitter as you twitter bullies like." 


