Ntsiki Mazwai urges tweeps to stop 'bullying' Anele Mdoda

Local poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai found herself in the crossfire as she attempted to defend radio and television presenter, Anele Mdoda on Wednesday. Taking to her Twitter page amid the Kelly Rowland vs Anele Mdoda social media storm, Mazwai shared a bikini image of herself, encouraging other ladies to share their images, also urging peeps to stop "bullying" Mdoda. She said:” No man.... We can't all be skinny! You already disciplined Anele now you're bullying her!!!! All the thick girls take out your bikini pics...Habashwe!(let's do it)”

No man. We can't all be skinny! You already disciplined Anele now you're bullying her!!!! All the thick girls take out your bikini pics HABASHWE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/afHgakTQg0 — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 13, 2020

However, tweeps started slamming Mazwai by body shaming her, while others labelled her an attention seeker.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

I'm sure this tweet was just an excuse to post this bikini pic... We see you Ntsiki 👀 — Miss T (@matohyie) May 13, 2020

You are thick where? 👀 — ANDY🇿🇦🚀🌍 (@Mamthera_) May 13, 2020

I was hoping you were going to post pictures of

Boity

Sbahle

Minnie. NOT YOU 🤣 — Mello Carter (@MelloCarter2) May 13, 2020

Maar wena and Cassper have the same trait. ya'll like being the center of attention. This was very far from you and now you want people to discuss your blury E250 photo. emma nyan sisi pic.twitter.com/EDJkPqsI7h — ~SiYa (@SiyaNDV) May 13, 2020

😂 😂 😂 😂 Do you know you just finished anele with this Pic? Without offending her. — Lil'Saint (@SaintAfiliation) May 13, 2020

its like you are in these twitter streets looking for stray bullets. i have never seen anyone walk themselves in crossfires as much as you do. pic.twitter.com/9CTTzCjhkb — Tax the rich (@mogulRSA) May 13, 2020

This comes after Mdoda had defended her statement that she made in October, that Rowland doesn't look great without make-up.

This is proof that Twitter never forgets.

Each time Kelly Rowland starts to trend, Anele follows suits. Kelly started blowing the trend list on Wednesday, after she posted a snap of herself in a sexy two-piece lingerie, with a caption, “It’s not a thirst trap.......I’m just gonna leave this here. #39”.

It’s not a thirst trap.

I’m just gonna leave this here.

#39 pic.twitter.com/u5MBelA8du — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 13, 2020

As predicted, Mdoda topped the trends list, hitting back at trolls, after she tweeted: “Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off twitter as you twitter bullies like."

Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off twitter as you twitter bullies like. Smooches 😘😘😘😘 aaaaand trend pic.twitter.com/tjs7umD5hs — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 13, 2020



