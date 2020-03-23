Nyaniso Dzedze pleads with President Ramaphosa to free detained wife
South African actor Nyaniso Dzedze detailed the horrific conditions he and his wife Yana Fay Dzedze have endured after they were denied access into the country because she possesses a German passport.
Although the "Ashes to Ashes” star was allowed in the country his wife is denied entry "because she has a passport from a high risk country but she hasn't been to Germany since she was 15".
The couple was detained at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday upon their arrival from Rwanda.
This comes after strict travel ban by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement two weeks ago, stating that South Africa will close its borders to all foreign nationals from high-risk coronavirus countries.
These countries include UK, China, Germany, Italy and the US.
In a string of videos and statements on multiple social media platforms, Dzedze has pleaded with South Africans government, including a petition to assist in releasing his wife.
President Cyril Ramaphosa: BRING Nomtha YANA FAY DZEDZE HOME! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/M0eF9QxPY5 via @Change— Nyaniso Dzedze (@NyanisoDzedze) March 20, 2020
The petition has just over a thousand signatures.
In his latest the star pleaded with South Africans for assist. Taking to social media, he wrote: "I have lawyers on this BUT... Any and all assistance will be so greatly appreciated."
In a long statement, Dzedze, explained the unpleasant conditions that his wife and other detainees are living under.
"Now she is being detained by a private Detention center that is neither police nor state official Detention. They lock up my wife and all other people detained there in isolated rooms and let them out to eat. This Detention is not living up to sanitary standards of World health Organizations. There is no hand sanitizers, no hand wash, no gloves or face masks."
In addition they (detainees) and their families will have to carry the financial responsibilities for the period that they will spend at the detention centre.
"On top of it all we are informed that the people being detained are going to be financially accountable for their Detention. So they're paying to be there as though they have a choice. They won't let us remove our wives to put at least in transit hotels.
He further explained his health concerns for his wife and other detainees.
View this post on Instagram
I have lawyers on this BUT. Any and all assistance will be so greatly appreciated. My wife is detained because she has a German passport. We were in Rwanda, Kigali for about 6days. A day before we flew back to the country on the 18th of March the president announced that people who were from high risk countries will not be allowed entry in to the country. So even though Yana and I had not been to any high risk countries we flew back from Rwanda anyway. When we arrived at customs she was denied access because her passport is German. We explained she has not been to Germany since she was 15 years old and has not been to her mother's house in the UK since last year August. Her passport clearly states that since August 2019 she was in South Africa, Zanzibar, South Africa again and Rwanda. The law passed is now changed somehow to Passport holders are to be expelled, and no longer possible virus careers that have traveled to high risk areas. Now she is being detained by a private Detention center that is neither police nor state official Detention. They lock up my wife and all other people detained there in isolated rooms and let them out to eat. This Detention is not living up to sanitary standards of World health Organizations. There is no hand sanitizers, no hand wash, no gloves or face masks. On top of it all we are informed that the people being detained are going to be financially accountable for their Detention. So they're paying to be there as though they have a choice. They won't let us remove our wives to put atleast in transit hotels. No one there is being screened, tested or quarantined. It seems that immigration is not concerned about the COVID-19 virus at all, because even the staff working there is not taking any protection measures for themselves. They aren't wearing face masks or gloves. The worst part of it is they are all getting their phones and some their belongings taken away from them. They are being treated like criminals and are not given permission to see family or friends who wish to visit. [TO BE CONTINUED IN COMMENTS...]
A post shared by Nyaniso Ntsikelelo Dzedze (@nyanisodzedze) on
View this post on Instagram
My Wife and I's current situation. This Corona Pandemonium has brought us to a place of non sensical resolve. Yana and I have not been anywhere near the "High risk countries" yet we are both not allowed back home. Dear South Africa... Please release Us from Detention. #TheWizard
A post shared by Nyaniso Ntsikelelo Dzedze (@nyanisodzedze) on