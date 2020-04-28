Omuhle Gela reveals she was hacked by someone in her inner circle
Morning , so if you were tuned into my LIVE video a few days ago I did mention this. So long story short, unfortunately someone who had access to my personal information , passwords and devices, because of our TRUSTED work relationship, was unhappy with a little hiccup we had and went as far as accessing my social media platforms, Texted a few people, Direct Messaged people on MY personal accounts and other fake accounts opened using one of my personal email addresses and some using my devices she had access to cause of WORK, went as far as using personal information they knew about me to cause a stir, asked one person for money and offended a few people. Like I said on the statement I’m getting legal help and finally putting this situation to bed, my twitter account has been retrieved and I no longer use the email address that was hacked. One of the fake accounts were linked to my device and the culprits device too. I’m working on changing my passwords. And I’ll be opening a case of Defamation of character. Apologies again to the victims of this unfortunate situation
