'On The Table' podcast with Tshepi Vundla gets major backlash
Influencer and content creator Tshepi Vundla joined the “On The Table” women for the season finale – but the episode has rubbed many people the wrong way.
Hosted by Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet on MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network, the panel recapped some of the topics discussed over the season with their special guest.
Some of the topics included baby showers, one night stands, fake friends and dating men.
A clip from the podcast went viral where the women were discussing what women bring to the table in heterosexual relationships.
Specifically in reference to women on the Twitter timeline's regular use of sbwl (craving, desiring, yearning or wanting).
Vundla kicks the discussion by saying: “You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl baecation, sbwl iPhone12 ... One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you.“
With the Ghost Lady chiming in and saying: “Even worse like sbwl KFC.“
To which DJ Black Velvet added: “I still maintain guys run away from, run as fast as you can from a broke girl that’s constantly wanting money from you but can’t put sh*t on the table.“
Sembi ke😬 pic.twitter.com/a5uN56XfvU— Zahra (@Nanazille) September 12, 2021
Tweeps weren’t pleased about the opinions and shared their thoughts online.
Yho pls. Stay away from me if you think Sbwling anything on my TL means I can’t get it myself. https://t.co/yCdBbCAm2o— YT : Zeestacks Radebe (@zeestacks) September 12, 2021
But we can sbwl and still do it ourselves nje? 😂😂 Ai Bahlupha lapho oPick me https://t.co/dBHxXh6vrV— Lungii (@Thabethe_Lungi) September 12, 2021
I cant believe its women dragging women for pushing financial independence. https://t.co/oNMGvm5C42— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) September 13, 2021
It's not that they don't know that poverty is systemic and not a case of personal moral failing, or that most people don't have wealthy parents, or that men actually use women's poverty to trap them into dependance and abuse. It's that they don't care. They think they're better. https://t.co/Mrse1IEOI4— armond lizzo 🕳 (@_theekword) September 13, 2021
Since when does SBWL mean you want a man to do it for you? 💀💀💀 https://t.co/ucSdOzDAAq— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) September 13, 2021
black girls can’t have anything. not a damn thing.— laughing thru neglect (@AlGsRhythm) September 13, 2021
“sbwl”>”andisabaweli” translates to “i’m craving”. craving means desire.
how did we get to cantering men in cravings for kfc? oh my god. https://t.co/nM5AAcxKdq
In another clip, the women continue discussing the topic with the Ghost Lady saying: “You know, there’s also this thing where women want to equate their beauty and all the things they’ve done and, no, the man must pay. Is that also fair?
“You see, now you put on your makeup, you put on your wig you come for a date. And he’s loving you, he sees you. Does he have to pay?”
To which Vundla responds: “Are you a prostitute?“
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xSZSiFEEhp— Bless ✨ (@MissRapotu) September 13, 2021
This comment also didn’t sit well with tweeps with many users calling her out for shaming sex work.
They are even shaming sex work 😐 Urg bitch pls, is this a how dumber can you go competition? Ba mborile bo Koko ba. https://t.co/lKqBJ0wkP6— City girl. (@tintswalomegacy) September 13, 2021
Oh man this is terrible https://t.co/hZP9mZI8pN— A (@PoshTheSpice) September 13, 2021
they’re shaming sex work now ? weirdos https://t.co/b0fiva7hFT— MaSediane (@lehlohonolosed) September 13, 2021
The better term is sex worker & it’s a valid profession. https://t.co/43uWZxulYG— Mandy (@mandibabe1) September 13, 2021
Tshepi Vundla is out of control. https://t.co/aUY3u93TAo— Thembi M (@ThembiMatroshe) September 13, 2021
Vundla is yet to respond to the backlash.
Watch the full episode below: