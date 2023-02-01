Oops, it was a family welcoming celebration - not Tshepi Vundla and JR’s wedding

South African lifestyle influencer Tshepi Vundla and her music producer and artist partner Thabo Bogopa Junior, better known as JR, over the weekend hosted an intimate celebration of their love in front of their loved ones. On Sunday, the content creator took to her Instagram stories, the day after the big celebration, and shared a picture revealing the backdrop behind the main table.

Story continues below Advertisement

Vundla had promised her followers that she would be posting more content from the big day and has finally done so, giving more insight into what the ceremony entailed. The couple hosted a welcoming of the groom and his family (kulwamkelo lomkhwenyana), a traditional ceremony. Vundla’s snaps revealed the beautiful decor by Mzansi celebrities’ go-to event planner Nono Events and more of the stationery that welcomed guests to the traditional ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) Speaking to TshisaLive, JR clarified that they did not have a wedding. Tshepi Vundla gives a peek into big day. Picture: Screenshot Instagram stories The “Idols SA” judge also posted a picture from the traditional ceremony and gushed over his beautiful fiancée. “The day we started our celebrations of love in the presence of our loved ones. Thank you aboRadebe for allowing the Bogopas into your family with open arms.

Story continues below Advertisement