Oph Sage clears up misconceptions on Uncle Waffles and 'Wadibusa' success

“Wadibusa” vocalist, Oph Sage, has defended Uncle Waffles amid a backlash, following claims made by MacG on an episode of Podcast and Chill, where he accused Uncle Waffles of being a “leech” and not giving Oph Sage enough credit to shine. Oph is featured as a singer on Uncle Waffles' hit "Wadibusa“.

Recently, Oph Sage posted a video on TikTok, captioned, "POV: your song has over 18 million streams but you got 0 gigs." The video sparked outrage and finger pointing at Uncle Waffles as the comment section is filled with followers advising him on what to do and others claiming that Uncle Waffles has been unfair. One TikTok user, Royal King, commented, "Uncle Waffles is not fair; she's not even promoting you, but one day you'll see the changes in your music career."

Meanwhile, Jessica Mashaba suggested he add his booking details to all his social media bios. The situation intensified after MacG criticised Uncle Waffles on Podcast and Chill, calling her a “leech.” He remarked that while Uncle Waffles has a top-charting song, Oph Sage is struggling to secure gigs and is performing in smaller venues such as taverns. In response, Oph Sage released a statement from his production company, Makhate Productions, which he posted on TikTok with the caption, “Uncle Waffles and I are good; she did not do anything wrong to me, please stop making it about her.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@ohp_sage/photo/7433767782568709382?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7388181547637982725 The statement clarifies that allegations of Uncle Waffles profiting at Oph Sage’s expense are untrue and misleading. Makhate Productions also confirmed that all agreements and paperwork for “Wadibusa” were finalised before its release, with both artists fairly compensated as per their agreement. Oph Sage has been receiving his rightful share of royalties and will continue to do so.