Oprah Winfrey makes opening remarks during "Oprah's 2020 Vision" tour at the Forum on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Oprah Winfrey denies that she was arrested for sex trafficking

American media mogul and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey has dismissed allegations that she was arrested for sex trafficking. 

Winfrey said that the claims were "untrue".

This comes after rumours began circulating on social media claiming that she was raided and arrested for alleged sex trafficking.

According to the viral post on Twitter, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to give testimony against the likes of Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Spielberg and John Travolta in exchange for a reduced sentence. 

As the post started going around, many users shared their thoughts on the allegations.

Soon after, Winfrey took to Twitter to deny the allegations and reassure fans that she was at home, self-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The post was received with mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some labelling the allegations as “bizarre” and others commenting on the possibility, in light of issues facing the world at the moment.

