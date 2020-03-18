Oprah Winfrey denies that she was arrested for sex trafficking

This comes after rumours began circulating on social media claiming that she was raided and arrested for alleged sex trafficking.

As the post started going around, many users shared their thoughts on the allegations.





Soon after, Winfrey took to Twitter to deny the allegations and reassure fans that she was at home, self-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

We live in such bizarre times that Oprah just had to post a tweet at two in the morning to prove she hasn’t been arrested. https://t.co/Gn5P3eEDba — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 18, 2020

Even if the Oprah scandal is fake, I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was real because of everything that’s been going on in 2020 #OprahWinfrey pic.twitter.com/7kEhNZ4950 — marie✨ (@tasmariee) March 18, 2020

Why does Oprah get to say “it’s not true” in a flimsy tweet yet Michael Jackson bleed on national television eack week to dispel fake rumors & prove his innocence via a lengthy public trial, and a 10+ year FBI investigation and in his death Oprah still doubted him. I don’t get it — Regina&Roger (@RogerStan123) March 18, 2020

According to the viral post on Twitter, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to give testimony against the likes of Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Spielberg and John Travolta in exchange for a reduced sentence.The post was received with mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some labelling the allegations as “bizarre” and others commenting on the possibility, in light of issues facing the world at the moment.