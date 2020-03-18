Oprah Winfrey denies that she was arrested for sex trafficking
The post was received with mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some labelling the allegations as “bizarre” and others commenting on the possibility, in light of issues facing the world at the moment.
Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020
We live in such bizarre times that Oprah just had to post a tweet at two in the morning to prove she hasn’t been arrested. https://t.co/Gn5P3eEDba— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 18, 2020
Even if the Oprah scandal is fake, I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was real because of everything that’s been going on in 2020 #OprahWinfrey pic.twitter.com/7kEhNZ4950— marie✨ (@tasmariee) March 18, 2020
*sees #Oprah trending*— Jen Kempe (@JKMemeQueen) March 18, 2020
Oh no, she must have coronavirus!
*reads why she's trending* pic.twitter.com/KO4uzoyDcE
Why does Oprah get to say “it’s not true” in a flimsy tweet yet Michael Jackson bleed on national television eack week to dispel fake rumors & prove his innocence via a lengthy public trial, and a 10+ year FBI investigation and in his death Oprah still doubted him. I don’t get it— Regina&Roger (@RogerStan123) March 18, 2020