Oprah Winfrey says Thuso Mbedu gives the 'performance of a lifetime'

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey shared her viewing process for “The Underground Railroad” starring South Africa’s own Thuso Mbedu.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Oprah, like many other viewers, tuned in to stream “The Underground Railroad” on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocking in a chair alongside her “daughter-like“ Sade, she shared that the series was hard to watch and, therefore, viewers needed to take regular breaks in order to gather and pace themselves.

Oprah congratulated the director Barry Jenkins for a job well done.

In the caption of the post, she praised Thuso, calling her portrayal of Cora the “performance of a lifetime“.

“I have been watching @theugrailroadtv all week and I have to say it is essential watching.

“Director @bandrybarry takes the already extraordinary novel by Colson Whitehead and turns it into a multi-part series that will live in your spirit. And @thuso.mbedu gives the performance of a lifetime.

“Great things are coming for her and everyone will be saying her name after watching her as the superhero that is Cora.

“My only advice? Pace yourself through the 10 episodes. Pause. Go outside. Take a walk. Move around. Rock yourself like I do.

“Drink some wine like my daughter-girl Sade. Process it. But it’ll be so worth it. Every scene is searingly profound. #TheUndergroundRailroad is an offering to the world and it’s available now on @amazonprimevideo.”

“The Underground Railroad” tells the story of Cora, a slave, as she escapes a Georgia plantation in the deep south, boards a train and embarks on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher.