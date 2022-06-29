Originals or wannabes? DJ duo Finomol are strikingly similar to Uncle Waffles

DJs Refilwe Mogosodi and Dineo Seloana, who are collectively known as Finomol, have been the brunt of social media criticism since the infamous Musa Khawula shared a video of the DJ duo performing on stage. Their performance on the video is eerily similar to that of popular DJ Uncle Waffles, who has become globally renowned for her energetic and lively dance moves during her DJ sets.

Meet the Finomol DJs pic.twitter.com/4adAZpMjWI — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 27, 2022 Tweeps have been taking to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the duo, with many criticising them for their similarities to Uncle Waffles. @OfentseZA tweeted: “Everyone wants to blow up, they forgot the key ingredient of blowing up is being yourself :(” Everyone wants to blow up, they forgot the key ingredient of blowing up is being yourself :( https://t.co/U5MwRzGt4b — Sgaps (@OfentseZA) June 28, 2022 @NI_Ncube posed an interesting question.

“To all the female DJs especially the new wave of female DJs...when does the actual DeeJaying happen?” To all the female DJs especially the new wave of female DJs...when does the actual DeeJaying happen? https://t.co/Bt4XT4J57k — PitoriVanGogh (@NI_Ncube) June 28, 2022 YFM DJ, Ankletap weighed in and expressed his disapproval for the DJs, stating: “This nonsense needs to stop now!” This nonsense needs to stop now! https://t.co/FJFMEVitgx — Malume (@DJAnkletap) June 28, 2022 After Ankletap added that they were simply doing this because they saw Uncle Waffles “pop with dance moves”, one user took the opportunity to point out that they’d been doing this for over two years now.

“Sometimes it’s wise to do your research before you speak,” responded @da_h8r. “They didn't start this because of Waffles. If you check their Instagram, they’ve been DJing and dancing like this for two years now.” And he does have a point. A quick glance through Finomol’s Instagram profile reveals that they’ve been DJing and dancing like this as far back as 2020, which is quite some time before Uncle Waffles exploded onto the scene. The duo are yet to respond to any of the criticism on social media over the past 24 hours. Instead, they’ve continued to promote their upcoming gigs on their social media platforms. Good for them!