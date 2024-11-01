Oscar Mbo opens up about his journey from gospel roots to house music stardom on the ‘L-Tido’ podcast

Oscar Mbo’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. The move from Kriel, a small town in Mpumalanga, to Pretoria to pursue his music career certainly paid off.

Mbo recently visited the “L-Tido” podcast where he opened up about his childhood to currently being at the peak of his music career. The music sensation said that he came from a very musically oriented family. “My dad is a pastor, so gospel was our thing, there was always music playing in the background unless we were sleeping ... My sister was into R&B, she used to write lyrics, my brother was into hip hop, mom and dad were into gospel and a little bit of jazz.

“I had to be the person who had to absorb everything because I was the youngest.” The DJ said that he prefers to stick to what he knows, rather than following trends. “There are many reasons I chose to stay with house ... (ama)piano has its own people who are due for (ama)piano blessings and I’m from a different school altogether, which is house, I’ve been a student of the game for a very long time and I still regard myself as a student and my blessings are supposed to come through from house music, that’s my belief.

“If I were to hop on to something that I don’t know, and take things from the top, that would be very unfair, so the main point is that I am a prodigy of house music, I love the sound ... “During Covid, when the country was reset, I discovered that me staying with the sound is going to have so much value, than me leaving.” Speaking about his privileged childhood, Mbo said: “I started driving when I was 13, because of my height.

“I was able to fit in the car properly, and my mom really bullied me into driving, because she used to get annoyed that every time she had to drive me when there’s cars in the house. I even got bullied for having a soft life.” Of recent, the star has found himself trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Using the platform, he took the opportunity to yet again apologise to singer, Kharishma for their recent misunderstanding.