Oskido celebrates African rhythms with exclusive streaming playlist

Fresh of his South African Music Awards (Samas) win, legendary DJ, Oskido is celebrating African rhythms in an exclusive Africa Now DJ Mix. The Apple Music playlist curated by the Mzansi icon is a blend of Afrobeats, amapiano and Afro-house music.

These genres encapsulate the essence of contemporary South African music and appeals to both local and global audiences. According to the DJ, the playlist serves as a reflection of his personal journey and the diverse influences that have shaped his sound over the last 25 years. “Africa has a rich cultural heritage that has given rise to diverse music genres, especially Afrobeats and amapiano, which have taken the world by storm.

“I selected these songs based on what’s happening in the streets of Africa and how they’re resonating globally. “These tracks connect deeply with me because of their authentic African melodies, which hit home and speak directly to my heart,” he shared. The 31-track playlist is made up of songs from global superstars like Diamond Platnumz, Davido and Burna Boy.

Kabza De Small’s “Amazwe” and “Imithandazo”, Tyler ICU’s “Manzi Nte”, Ayra Starr’s “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Bad Vibes” also feature along with a few of Oskido’s own songs. “This mix is versatile, you can play it anywhere, and it fits any mood. It’s guaranteed to uplift your spirit as it takes you on a musical journey through Africa, full of energy and soulful rhythms. “This mix is a tribute to the heartbeat of Africa blending Afrobeats, amapiano and Afro-House to create a sonic journey that moves the body and the soul, connecting listeners to the rhythm of the continent,” said Oskido.

Meanwhile, the DJ, who recently bagged the Chairman’s Award at the 2024 Samas, took to Instagram to write an appreciation post. He said: “Honoured and humbled by this Chairman’s Award 🏆✨ @thesamas_ South African Music Awards 💥 “This is a tribute to the journey with Kalawa Jazmee, DJU, Southern African Music Conference, my family, and all the artists, DJs, and industry pros who’ve supported me, with gratitude to God for His guidance 🙏

"Together, we've created something lasting in South African music 🇿🇦🎶 Thank you all for being part of this legacy! 🔥 #SAMAs." Having recently completed an American tour alongside amapiano giants, Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small), the multi-award-winning DJ, Oskido is set to perform at the lauded Afro Nation in Portugal in 2025.