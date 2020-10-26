Outsurance says Katlego Maboe and Nikita Murray met independently from the company

Outsurance has updated their statement regarding Katlego Maboe regarding the removal of adverts featuring the TV host. “The Expresso Morning Show” host has been caught in a social media storm after abuse allegations surfaced along with a scathing video of an interaction with him and his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller. Maboe has been removed from the premiere morning talk show until further notice. Outsurance also released a statement last week saying that they were removing all adverts with Maboe. Outsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar has issued a follow-up statement to IOL Entertainment to clarify the insurance company’s relationship with Maboe.

According to Kawulesar, the TV personality was not an employee or permanently contracted with Outsurance. He was hired as a professional actor who was paid campaign by campaign he was booked for.

She also stated that Maboe had been fully compensated for his past and current work, including the full usage fees for the whole campaign.

“It is important to note that Katlego is not an Outsurance employee or a permanent contractor to Outsurance.

“He is a professional actor who is paid on a campaign-by- campaign basis. Katlego has received his full compensation from Outsurance for all past as well as the current campaign in which he was featured.

“This includes performance as well as full usage fees for the entire campaign,” read part of the statement.

In the video, Maboe mentioned that he cheated on Muller with a woman named Nikita Murray, which CSI Twitter quickly found out was an employee of Outsurance.

However, the insurance company says that Maboe and Murray met independently. “We also want to clarify that Nikita Murray is not a current Outsurance employee. She last worked for the company in 2018. Katlego and Nikita met independently and not via any relation to Outsurance.”

Muller has yet to make a public statement, however, a trailer for an interview dropped on the YouTube channel GoBinge, which seems to be where she will give her side of the story.

In the trailer, Muller says that they met in COCO night club in Cape Town and after a one-night stand, they started dating.

She goes on to mention some of their relationship turmoil, Maboe cheating on her, and says she has a protection order against him.

Watch the trailer below: