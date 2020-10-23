Outsurance to remove all adverts featuring Katlego Maboe

Outsurance has released a statement regarding their plans for adverts with Katlego Maboe. The Expresso presenter has being caught in a social media storm after abuse allegations levelled against him by his former girlfriend, Monique Muller, surfaced online. Following this, a video surfaced online of an interaction with Maboe and Muller where he admits to cheating on her. In statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Outsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar said they were aware of the allegations and video and were engaging with him on the issue. Furthermore, she said that Outsurance was giving him and his family time to handle the matter privately.

However, in the interim they would be removing all adverts featuring Maboe where practically possible.

See the full statement below:

“We are aware of the issue surrounding Katlego Maboe and have engaged with him on this.

“We want to provide Katlego and his family the time and space to deal with this private situation.

“In the meantime, we will be removing all advertisements featuring Katlego as soon as practically possible.”

“The Expresso Morning Show” production company, Cardova Productions, has also issued a statement and said that they condemned acts of violence against women and children and took the allegations seriously.

Furthermore, until the matter was fully “investigated, and pending the outcome, Maboe will not be appearing on ’The Expresso Morning Show’”.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Maboe said he stood by his initial statement where he denied the abuse allegations, adding the matter was being litigated and therefore sub judice.

“I’m respecting the legal process and everyone involved and not compromising anyone or bringing anyone into disrepute,” he said.

Concerning the video circulating on social media, where he is apparently being filmed by Muller, Maboe said it was filmed on August 24 and started as a regular evening at home and ended in the grilling session.

“My child was used as a weapon, and as a father, I was placed in a position where I need to consider my love for him ... I said what I said on the video and I tried my best to at least draw the line of the integrity of the people involved.

“I was very willing to have the conversation with her in person but very soon realised the intention of the video from the beginning was for it to be released.”

IOL Entertainment was unable to contact Muller for comment.