Pabi Moloi is excited to host 'I Was Born To Speak On Radio' alongside UK radio host G Money and DJ Sbu

Award-winning talk show host Pabi Moloi is thrilled to share her radio experience and pearls of wisdom with aspiring broadcasters on the latest edition of I Was Born to Speak on Radio.

The “Power Weekend Breakfast” host says she was over the moon when Leadership 2020 co-founder Sbusisio and former radio presenter “DJ Sbu” Leope invited her to take part in this life-changing event.

“I Was Born To Speak“ on Radio is a series of courses aimed at people who are interested in broadcast careers.

Moloi will share her experiences in the media industry and her two decades of consistent hard work across music, talk, national and regional broadcast platforms.

Commenting on the event Moloi said: “I’ll be involved in a webinar this weekend to bring my experience and learnings to the webinar attendees.

“I am always excited to share knowledge with those who are looking to learn. Plus radio is one of my personal passions so an opportunity like this is very exciting.”

Each week, DJ Sbu invites special guests to participate in the programme, while giving insight into their journey as media professionals.

The e.tv Morning Show, together with king of the airwaves, Jamaican-British radio host Conrad Gray aka G Money will unpack an interesting topic of Radio is Life.

And anyone wanting to explore a career in broadcast will have an opportunity to interact with these amazing broadcast giants.

Moloi says she was only 11 years old when she discovered her love for radio.

“My friend and I started making mock radio shows while playing our favourite band’s music, ”recalls Moloi.

She adds: “I guess I didn’t ever imagine it would be a career but winning that radio contest, being behind the mic and experiencing the thrill of connecting with an audience brought the dream to fruition.”

Moloi started working on television at the age of 17 and she was only 24 she hosted the 12pm-3pm weekday slot on 94.7 (previously known as Highveld Stereo).

Don’t miss the “I Was Born to Speak On Radio” on Saturday, May 15, at 10 am.