Pallance Dladla not leaving 'Isibaya'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pallance Dladla is not leaving Isibaya. This is the official word from the actors camp following reports over the weekend that he has left the popular Mzansi Magic soapie. This after, Sunday World reported that the actor was the latest cast member to "suddenly leave" just weeks after Nomzamo Mbatha and Menzi Ngubane made their exits. According to his manager, Wesley Gainer, Dladla returned to South Africa on March 26 after his trip to the USA was cut short amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. "Like any actor he is actively pushing the boundaries of his craft by pursuing international work while remaining devoted towards local contracts, such as Isibaya. Of course, Mr. Dladla, together with us, could have respectfully put in notice but, he didn’t do so.

"Instead, he chose to remain loyal to 'Isibaya' whilst pursuing other endeavours. Channel (Mzansi Magic) and 'Isibaya' always work together to schedule in Mr. Dladla’s overseas trips and this situation was no different. The role and the show is still very much in alignment with Mr. Dladla’s future plans", said Gainer.

Mzansi Magic also commented. Philly Kubheka, H.O.D Local Entertainment, said, "The character of Jabulani Zungu played by Pallance Dladla on the popular show ‘Isibaya’ is not leaving the show as allegedly published. Pallance Dladla is actively pushing the boundaries of his craft by pursuing international work while securing and maintaining local contracts’’.

Dladla plays the role of Jabulani Zungu on the award-winning show and last year the actor starred in, "Shadow". A Netflix original about an ex-cop haunted by tragic loss.