Papa Penny, Joey Rasdien, Moonchild Sanelly join forces to 'Roast' AKA. AHEE! Get ready for Tsonga King”, Papa Penny who plans to strip AKA to bare bones in the upcoming Comedy Central Roast of AKA. The “bloke who can’t be broke”, Big Papa Penny will certainly bring raw rhythm to the show when he joins the crew of roasters to take on rap-king AKA.

“I’ve had my fair share of being roasted on social media in the past which makes me more than ready to be on the Comedy Central Roast panel. I will be bringing my Tsonga bling and flair to set the stage on fire. Here I come AKA,” said Papa Penny.



Joey Rasdien is welcomed as a big name on the SA stage to burn AKA - so expect flames of glory. As an exceptional comic he will surely “goat-tease” the rap-boss and make bunny-chow out of him. Joey is well known and has a lot to give when it comes to the stoking of AKA in this next Big Roast from Comedy Central and Showmax.



Joey Rasdien added, “For the past few years Comedy Central has been instrumental in growing our industry, so to be able to get the opportunity to be on a Roast panel, roasting AKA is huge. I'm super excited. To AKA I say....... you went to Holy Cross Convent! Shame, that's got to hurt. That's tough. Maybe I can bring Bonang and Cassper Nyovest to join the panel and then we'll have a real bonfire.”

Needless to say Moonchild Sanelly, with her patented blue hair, will bring plenty of heat and sassy vibe to the party! Nothing innocent about this “child”! With 12 years in the music industry, this exhibitionist can get down and dirty with no inhibitions when it comes to expressing herself vocally and physically.

The Ghetto-funk and Gqom singer has even been recognised by the great Beyoncé on her track with DJ Maphorisa. Will she have the thrust to strip AKA down to the bones and expose the naked truth?



“The Roast of AKA will be a comfortable space for me because I have faced a lot of criticism in my career, and I can take it. I would love to think that it lightens the load of rumours about celebrities because if people can see you laugh at yourself then they don’t have the power to believe that making fun of you hurts you,” says Moonchild.



Filming of the Comedy Central Roast of AKA will take place on February 21 at The Teatro at Montecasino.



Filming of the Comedy Central Roast of AKA will take place on February 21 at The Teatro at Montecasino.

