Papa Penny. Picture: Supplied



Local reality TV star Papa Penny wrote a heartfelt post to his stepson Nicholas, 23, who committed suicide at Soshanguve train station, Pretoria, over the weekend.

Penny said Nicholas left the house, he shared with his grandparents, at around 3pm on Saturday. By 10pm they started to get worried and tried to phone him, but it went straight to voicemail.





An hour later his grandfather was searching Nicholas' room where he found a letter that said: "‘I’m going to kill myself at Soshanguve train station."





Following this they contacted the police who confirmed that the suicide had happened at around 4pm.





Taking to his Instagram page, Penny shared a picture of Nicholas mentioning his cameos in the first two seasons of the show and how the family was still waiting to see him progress as a man.





The caption reads: "Nicolas RIP we will always remember you from our reality show session 1 and session 2 as family we are so disappointed because we where still waiting to see your progress as man who can look after us even your sister and nomi and Penny Penny jr to be they're big brother god bless your road famba kahle."





Nicolas is set to be laid to rest in Soshanguve on Saturday, August 3.