Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Patrice Motsepe dubs Katlego Danke rumours ‘fake news’, threatens legal action

Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Instagram

Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 10, 2023

Share

Billionaire businessman Dr Patrice Motsepe has fired back at rumours that he and “Gomora” actress Katlego Danke, are having an affair, dubbing the rumours as “fake news”.

Motsepe’s lawyers, Bowmans Attorneys, issued a statement in vehemently denying that he and Danke were in a relationship or expecting any children together.

“On behalf of Dr Patrice Motsepe, we put on record that the allegations in the media that Dr Patrice Mosepe has children or a relationship with Ms Katlego Danke are absolutely false and are fake news.”

The statement added that those spreading the rumours could face legal action.

“These allegations are defamatory and expose the disseminators of these false and untrue allegations to legal liability,” they added.

More on this

“We have taken note of the article in 'Die Son' in which Ms Katlego Danke is reported to have stated and clarified that Dr Patrice Mosepe is not the father of her child.”

Earlier in the week, rumours started spreading on social media that the 61-year-old had impregnated Danke for the second time.

Motsepe, who is married to physician and entrepreneur Dr Precious Moloi, escaped much of the criticism online while Danke bore the brunt of the abuse online.

“Katlego Danke a disgrace she been Praised in SA for been a Homewrecker to Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe marriage by even falling Pregnant twice for Patrice Motsepe celebrities don't want to be independent they want rich lavish lifestyle by dating wealthy men to sustain them sies,” shared one tweep.

Related Topics:

Patrice MotsepeArtistsCelebrity GossipMarriageEntertainmentSouth African CelebsCrime and courts

Share