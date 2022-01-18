Patrick Shai issues apology to Cassper Nyovest after posting offensive video

After disrespecting Cassper Nyovest's mother, actor Patrick Shai has issued an apology. Local veteran actor Patrick Shai recently became the talk of social media after a video of him circulated on social media spitting fire aimed at rapper Cassper.

The weird moment has left many social media users and Cassper himself in confusion as to how and why this instance occurred. The veteran actor best known for his roles in “Soul City”, “Generations” and “Yizo Yizo” has now gained fame as a clout chaser following his latest antics. It is unclear what sparked the veteran actor's attack on the rapper, but following the online backlash from Cassper fans and the rapper himself, Shai has issued an apology.

In his apology video, Shai apologises to Cassper for his strong language usage towards his mother. Shai explains he should have known better as an older person and profusely apologised to the rapper for using vulgar language towards his mother. “I should have as an adult. My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom.

“Even though the challenge would've been an ideal thing but now it has been soured by what I said. “I apologise from the bottom of my heart, please forgive me and forgive me South Africans. I am regretting every bit of the last sentence. That I used, I'm sorry.” he said. The actor may have apologised, but the moment certainly did not sit well with the artist of the decade recipient.

Cassper also took aim at the actor for using his name to trend on social media. "These are some weird times yo. When everyone runs of out of ideas to trend they just think 'Cassper Nyovest," he tweeted. These are some weird times yo. When everyone runs of out of ideas to trend they just think "Cassper Nyovest". https://t.co/kLErqVDQ7J — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 18, 2022 The “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker went on to express to his fans in a series of tweets about him being tired of his family being dragged in the public space.

“If there's one thing is regret about my fame is how my family has been disrespected by strangers. “I try so hard to be about my own business but it's always sh*t like this and I have to keep it moving to protect my brand cause brands will never understand. “This is too much man.”