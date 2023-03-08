Paxton makes a statement with new single, ‘Touch & Go’

After what feels like the longest silence, “Idols SA” season 13 winner Paxton Fielies is back with a brand new track. We’ve seen the Cape Town songstress bloom from a shy 17-year-old to a confident 23- year-old, who is cracking the whip to her own bold style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) Paxton recently released “Touch & Go” as a teaser ahead of her second album, which will be released soon. Paxton said her song touches on a personal issue she experienced with dating at a time when she was mostly occupied with her career. “’Touch & Go’ was inspired by a conversation I had with one of my friends about how difficult and complex dating can be in this day and age, especially as a young professional who is focused on her/his career and goals.

“It was the first song the team and I started working on and everything happened so organically! “We wanted the message of the song to be one that everyone could relate to but also something that I have personally experienced. “It was definitely such a fun song to create and sparked so many other funny and interesting conversations, and that energy is definitely felt when listening to the song.

“It has always been important to me that my audience grows with me, and I take them on this journey. “This is a new era. I have entered a new season and I am really excited to introduce my core audience to this new version of me.” Paxton said she was too caught up with music to be focused on anything else.