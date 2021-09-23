Pearl Modiadie distances herself from the Oppenheimer family

Media personality Pearl Modiadie had distanced herself from the Oppenheimer family. This comes after the star was associated with them by social media users this week.

It all started when Pearl posted pictures of her son Olivier’s first birthday party. While it was the first time the very private celebrity shared pictures of her son, it was also the first time she shared pictures of Olivier’s father, Nathaniel Oppenheimer. Social media users immediately thought that Nathaniel was a member of the South African billionaire Oppenheimer family famous the world over for their diamond fortune.

However, after reaching the top of the trends list, the former Metro FM host shut down the claims. Taking to Twitter, Pearl said: “I have no personal affiliation with the Oppenheimer family.” I have no personal affiliation with the Oppenheimer family. — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) September 22, 2021 Pearl and Nathaniel, who ended their relationship last year, reunited as one big happy family for two birthday parties over the weekend.

The first saw the couple celebrate the birthday boy with an intimate blue and white themed bash with their immediate family. She wrote on Instagram: “It truly takes a village to raise a child and today my little village came through for me in a big way. “My sisters Dambuza & Tebo did the decor & entertainment, my uncle did the slaughtering, dad spoke to the ancestors, my friend Nombuso took on the role of photographer & nanny, cousins and aunts took care of catering & umqombothi, a family friend baked the birthday cake and parents brought the kids out to celebrate Lewatle with baby daddy and I…just perfect!”.