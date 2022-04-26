Pearl Modiadie sets the record straight about Andile Ncube dating rumours

Local presenter Pearl Modiadie has poured cold water on rumours that she is dating TV and radio personality Andile Ncube. A report by City Press alleged that the former Metro FM radio host is romantically involved with the man who caught Zarina Hassan, popularly known as Zari The Boss Lady’s attention on Netflix reality series “Young, Famous and African”.

Story continues below Advertisment

Modiadie took to social media platforms to release a statement setting the record straight about the allegations. She revealed that she is in a relationship but not with Ncube, who she was allegedly spotting "cuddling and kissing" at Tashas restaurant in Morningside. pic.twitter.com/NZlI6hetMc — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) April 25, 2022 The MC opted not to reveal her new man's name.

“With regard to the @city_press article regarding my personal life. I am not in a relationship with the said party, I’m in a relationship that my partner and I have decided to keep private,” she said. In her statement she also explained that she set things straight out of respect to her family and friends. “Please also note that I’m merely putting this out as a sign of respect to our families, close friends and to clear this matter,” she added.

Story continues below Advertisment

Modiadie has not been shy about dropping hints on social media that she is boo'ed up. Not so long ago she posted on her IG stories about cooking for her man. The presenter has never been one to keep her relationships a “secret” but rather away from the public spotlight. Her previous engagement with Nkululeko Buthelezi grabbed headlines a few years ago. More recently, Modiadie was involved with Nathaniel Oppenheimer but the two parted ways months after they welcomed their son into the world.

Story continues below Advertisment