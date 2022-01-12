Pearl Thusi accuses staff of stealing from her

Media personality and businesswoman Pearl Thusi has revealed that her employees have been stealing from her. In a series of tweets, the Behind The Story host expressed her disappointment at the people that she trusted with her “property”

“My home staff has been stealing from me. I’m hacked” said the TV star. My home staff has been stealing from me 💔 I’m hacked. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 10, 2022 “The saddest thing is when staff in your home steal from you, it’s like losing family. And without proof of who did it – you have to pay for their crime to let them go or deal with the CCMA. That’s actually crazy.” The saddest thing is when staff in your home steal from you, it’s like losing family. And without proof of who did it - you have to pay for their crime to let them go or deal with the CCMA.

That’s actually crazy. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 10, 2022 “The stuff is just missing and no one knows what happened but they’re the only other people with access to the property missing. I’m actually hurt. I really cared for these people,” said the star.

"Home staff such as helpers practically run other people's households. They raise the kids while the parents are working, they uncover all the family secrets and they ultimately get integrated into the family, hence it's hard to get rid of them. "But what happens if one suspects that their staff is stealing from them?" While many offered messages of support to Pearl and dished out advice on what steps she should take, others concluded that she is paying the staff peanuts hence they helped themselves to her stuff.

“So sorry Pearl,” wrote Timothy Maurice Webster. So sorry Pearl — Timothy Maurice (@timothymaurice) January 10, 2022 “Tell me about it. My cousin who was working with me was stealing clothes, wigs etc. She had started using my bank cards. Only caught her nge (through) bank notification. Trust nobody,” shared Gigi Lamayne. Tell me bout it. My cousin who was working with me, was stealing clothes wigs etc. She had started using my bank cards. Only caught her nge bank notification. Trust nobody. — #AfricaTop40 (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 10, 2022 “Gather all the evidence at your disposal. Sit them down, and confront them head-on. First, see if you can work something out together. Try to establish a better understanding of what happened, if no resolution is reached, follow stipulated procedures,” said Kgotla Mosiapo.

Gather all the evidence at your disposal. Sit them down, and confront them head on. First see if you can work something out together. Try to establish a better understanding of what happened, if no resolution reached, follow stipulated procedures. — K G O T L A (@Kgotla_mosiapo) January 10, 2022 “Yoh inzima le (it’s a tough one) sorry. If you decide to let them go please do so via the correct processes i.e. disciplinary hearing, give them a right to state their case etc. To avoid CCMA & them slandering you on social media. All the best with finding new staff and people you can trust,” tweeted Zoe September. Yoh inzima le sorry. If you decide to let them go please do so via the correct processes I.e. disciplinary hearing, give them a right to state their case etc. To avoid oCCMA & them slandering you on social media. All the best with finding new staff and people you can trust.🙏🏾 — Zoe September (@ZoeSeptember2) January 10, 2022 “When you paying people enough they will never steal from you, surely you paying them for washing your underwear not for their efforts they do on your compound. You guys got money please pay people enough,” said Siphe Gophe. When you paying people enough they will never steal from you, surely you paying them for washing your underwears not for their efforts they do on your compound. You guys got money please pay people enough. — Siphe Gophe🇿🇦 (@Sincoko_Essay) January 10, 2022 Another user who goes by the name @Izindabazabantu said: “When you pay employees peanuts they pay themselves.”