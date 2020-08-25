Pearl Thusi addresses defending Tol Ass Mo interview

Media personality Pearl Thusi has addressed her defence of interviewing comedian Tol Ass Mo. Social media users were outraged this past weekend over BET Africa giving alleged rapist Tol Ass Mo and hhis wife Mome Mahlangu a platform in an interview with Pearl Thusi on her show “Behind The Story”. This comes after model and actress Lerato Moloi claimed that she was sexually assaulted and raped by him while working on a television production together in 2014. Following the backlash, Twitter users were disappointed at how Pearl handled the backlash she faced over her part in giving Tol Ass Mo the spotlight whilst disregarding Lerato's feelings. Her “lack of empathy” as some tweeps said, landed her in hot water and which made her lock her Twitter account.

In a now-deleted tweet, Pearl referenced Gayle King who interviewed R.Kelly and asked why there was no outrage over that interview. She also said that she was not a judge and could not speak on the matter. This led to further backlash.

Taking to Twitter this week, the “Queen Sono” star penned a thread in which she said it was never her intention to hurt anyone.

“It’s so important to know who you are in a world where people forget the good things you’ve done & change their minds at a whim. The misunderstanding this week broke my heart.

I have so much to say but tensions are high, & some people will commit to misunderstand anything said. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 24, 2020

She went on to add: “That said- there was never an intention to hurt, harm or create any imbalance in the fight against GBV - a fight I have supported my entire career.

“And for that, I apologize unreservedly. To be attacked more than ALL the accused combined, or what feels like it, is also a sign of how it’s so easy to attack women.

“I see how the intentions with BTS were misunderstood & I & BET Africa take responsibility for that.

“Many of you have no clue of conversations happening behind the scenes & it’s too late now to bring those to light.”

Read the rest of her thread here:

is also a sign of how it’s so easy to attack women. I see how the intentions with BTS were misunderstood & I & BET Africa take responsibility for that. Many of you have no clue of conversations happening behind the scenes & it’s too late now to bring those to light. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 24, 2020

something I will never cower to - as a matter of principle. Now that all is said & done about me in this regard- I hope for those who do look into my contributions in the past, to remember what I’ve done, & whatever may be said- — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 24, 2020

I will continue work towards a country & world with equality regarding race, gender & sexuality.



A world I pray to see in my lifetime and leave for my children and their children. A world our mothers deserved & have left us as the soldiers to champion it. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 24, 2020

Fighting a battle for the publicly funded leadership & organization meant to deal with this issue that is ill equipped, desensitized & with a lack of empathy for South African women.

I pray and implore our government to stop making promises & step up & take GBV more seriously... — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 24, 2020