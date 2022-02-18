Pearl Thusi adds Mrs Smeg to her list of nicknames

Local media personality Pearl Thusi has added another name to call her by. The “Fistful of Vengeance” star took to Twitter to announce that we can now call her Mrs Smeg following the successful date she had with Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg.

She said: Hi. “My name is Pearl Thusi aka Black Pearl aka Mamma Pantha aka Mrs Smeg aka Pearl Wick. “Have a great day. Hi.



My name is Pearl Thusi aka Black Pearl aka Mamma Pantha aka Mrs Smeg aka Pearl Wick.



Have a great day. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 18, 2022 Last month, Mr Smeg and Thusi had a great first date, which was broadcast for the “nation” to witness.

The National Lunch Date was a proudly SA moment with local brands Tshepo Jeans, Era by DJ Zinhle and Drip showing support for the date and adding that special touch. Ensuring that the rest of Twitter did not miss out on the National Lunch Date, it was broadcast live for the nation to witness. Mr Smeg arrived at his date in style, driven in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Only the best for his date.

He was also a true gentleman who bought his date a bouquet of flowers and even pulled Pearl’s chair out for her. So sweet. National Lunch Date trended on social media with everyone weighing in on how the date was going. Earlier this year, Thusi landed in hot water again after she laughed at a supposed South African “private joke” regarding Ari Lennox.